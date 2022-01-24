For reliable, proven vertical form fill seal, and pre-made pouch packaging solutions to handle egg products, individually quick-frozen (IQF) foods, and other select products within the poultry/protein markets, Matrix Packaging Machinery has you covered.

Matrix will be demonstrating the Elete Premier and Pacraft TT-8D-N in booth BC10207 at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), Jan. 25—27, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Matrix is an industry-leading manufacturer of vertical form fill seal machines operating widely throughout the food industry. Popular applications within the poultry/protein industries are packaging various egg products and individually quick-frozen foods. Matrix will be demonstrating two great solutions at the show: its Elete Premier vertical form fill seal machine and the Pacraft TT-8D-N pre-made pouch filler/sealer. Matrix is the North American master distributor for Pacraft packaging machines.





Matrix Elete Premier

Matrix’s Elete Premier is a vertical form fill seal machine that is a high-performance, totally configurable packaging solution for larger bags. Capable of filling rates up to 120 bags per minute, the Elete Premier features a stainless steel, high-washdown design for poultry/protein customers requiring more hygienic attributes in their filling machine. All major components, including fasteners, bearings, shafts and motors are suitable for harsher, washdown environments.





Pacraft

IPPE attendees will see the Pacraft TT-8D-N pre-made pouch filler/sealer, which is designed for a wide variety of applications in the poultry/protein packaging industry. Its pouch formats and product types include flat, stand-up, retort and press-to-close pouch styles. It can seal up to 55 pouches per minute; pouch sizes range from 4.72” to 10.23” (120 - 260mm), length from 5.11” to 15.74” (130 – 400mm).

Matrix has a strong commitment to sustainability, both in its machines and in working closely with its customers to develop packaging solutions that meet their sustainability goals. Matrix machines can run several green film materials, including compostable and recyclable films. Matrix machines also have a smaller footprint to save space, and AutoPro (Morpheus Series) programming technology that aids in reducing waste and excess bags during changeovers by up to 50 percent. Be sure to visit booth BC10207 at IPPE to see the Matrix Elete and Pacraft TT-8D-N in action, as well as learn how Matrix can work with you to provide solutions that can help you achieve your sustainability goals in 2022 and beyond.

Source: Matrix Packaging Machinery



