SideDrive Conveyor Co. is showcasing its hygienic spiral conveyors at booth 2873 at IPPE in Atlanta, January 25–27, 2022.

SideDrive’s hygienic spiral conveyors use only side drive, edge-driven technology from Intralox and can be configured to fit the needs of individual poultry processors. They are fully-customizable, with infinite shapes and elevations, including oblong, alpine and square turns to follow the perimeter of a room if needed. Processors are also able to build systems around existing equipment or facility infrastructure.

From eggs to fresh or frozen poultry, SideDrive conveyors can move it. SideDrive conveyors offer the highest level of hygienic standards and can be used for raw or cooked products, primary packages such as thermoformed packs, and secondary packages such as cartons or cases.

SideDrive conveyors are complementary to Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety systems that are required under the guidance of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for poultry processors. Since cleanability is essential to poultry conveyors, the small footprint of SideDrive spiral conveyors is beneficial for easy accessibility, cleaning and sanitation. Hygienic features and plastic belting make washdown more effective. These features include:

Food-safe materials

Open, drumless design

Edge-driven belt

Sloped surfaces to prevent standing water and eliminate bacteria contamination

Cantilevered, stainless, open-frame design

Plate frame structure easy for cleaning

Hygienic feet

Continuous welds to prevent harborage of bacteria

Welded standoffs that separate parallel surfaces

Solid UHMW wearstrips

See the world’s most hygienic spiral conveyors in person at booth 2873 at IPPE Atlanta, Jan. 25–27, 2022.

Source: SideDrive Conveyor Co.











