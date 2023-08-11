The 2024 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is only six months away and will be here before you know it! The 2024 IPPE will be back at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 to provide the latest innovations, research, processes and products that the global animal food, meat, and poultry and egg industries have to offer.

As the only annual exposition highlighting the best of all three industries, the 2024 IPPE will provide timely and important information and an efficient way for producers and processors to find solutions to enhance their operations. Here is your first look at what the 2024 IPPE will offer:

Already, 1,070-plus exhibitors with more than 570,000 square feet of booked exhibit space are ready to highlight the latest technology, equipment and services used in the production and processing of animal food, meat, and poultry and egg products.

An expanded trade show floor will include exhibitors showcasing products and services in

Feed Equipment, Feed Ingredients and Animal Health in Building A. Live Production, Egg Production, Genetics, Incubation, Animal Health, Meat & Poultry Processing/Packaging, Rendering, Worker Safety and Food Safety exhibits will be in Buildings B, BC & C. TECHTalk Theaters will provide a platform for exhibitors to present technical talks on operational and technical topics, from process efficiencies to technology and sustainability.

The New Product Showcase will display exhibitor video submissions highlighting the newest technology and services, offering solutions for your business.

Attendees can benefit from Fee-Based and Free Education Programs that will feature world-class presenters and thought leaders discussing industry trends, timely topics and updates to improve your business. Look for a list of programs on the IPPE website.

There will be more connections with numerous opportunities for networking and rekindling business relationships with your community, including the Welcome Reception that will be held at the end of the opening day of IPPE.

The Discovery Zone will host award presentations and other fun attendee activities.

IPPE’s participation in the U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Event Partnership Program will help bring in international poultry, meat and feed buyers recruited from around the world.

With more than 570,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space and 1,070-plus exhibitors already secured, IPPE is the “show to go to” in 2024! Be sure to hold Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2024, on your calendar to attend. Visit the IPPE website, www.ippexpo.org for more information and to link directly to attendee registration and housing opening on Oct. 16.

On behalf of IPPE’s three organizing sponsors – U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, American Feed Industry Association and North American Meat Institute – we look forward to seeing you in Atlanta!