Transforming co-products and byproducts of animal agriculture into useable components is a vital part of sustainability in the animal agriculture industry. Annually, the rendering industry converts more than 50 billion pounds of inedible co-products and byproducts into marketable, valuable products to vastly reduce waste and increase efficiency across the entire industry. The successes of this industry and the challenges facing it will be discussed at the 2022 International Rendering Symposium, held in conjunction with the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta.

Hosted by the North American Renderers Association (NARA) and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), the International Rendering Symposium will focus on challenges and opportunities facing the rendering industry today and on the horizon, as renderers continue in their vital role of “closing the loop” on sustainability in animal agriculture. The two, half-day symposium will begin on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2022, and continue through Friday morning, Jan. 28. The cost of registration is $250.

Topics to be covered include an Introduction and North American Renderers Association Overview; Rendering Process Basics; Overview of Rendered Material End-Use; International Market Update; (Silently) Sustainable: The Sometimes Surprising, Always Impactful Ways Rendering's Sustainability Supports Livestock Beyond Just Food; The Role of Hides and Leather in Animal Agriculture; Centrifuge Use and Maintenance; Feed Ingredient Legislative Update; The Good, The Bad and The Frustrating: The Creation and Modification of AAFCO Definitions; Research Updates and the Future of Rendered Products; and Rendered Ingredients Nutritional Value. A networking reception will be held on Thursday at the conclusion of the afternoon’s presentations.

IPPE, the world's largest annual poultry, animal food and meat industry trade show, will be held Jan. 25–27, 2022. IPPE is a collaboration of three trade shows—the International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo—representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by USPOULTRY, the American Feed Industry Association and the North American Meat Institute.

To register for the International Rendering Symposium and for more information about IPPE, including registration details, lodging, and other education offerings, go to www.ippexpo.org.

Source: International Rendering Symposium



