The rendering industry’s contributions to animal agriculture’s economic and environmental sustainability is vital, yet often overlooked when food and animal food production is discussed.

The International Rendering Symposium, held in conjunction with the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, will discuss rendering's contributions, impact and the future of the industry. Hosted by the North American Renderers Association (NARA) and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), the symposium will begin at 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, and continue through Friday morning, Feb. 2, in room B-405. The cost of registration is $250.

The symposium is organized by focus area into four sections. Topics to be covered on Thursday in the “Poultry and Pet Food Section” include Lifecycle Data on the Sustainability of Rendered Products for Pet Food; The Pet Food Market in Latin America; and The Use of Animal Proteins in Chicken and Egg Production. This will be followed by the “Low Carbon Intense (CI) Ingredients Session.” Sessions will include discussions on Impacts of CI Scoring on the Food, Feed and Fuel; The Truth About Food vs. Fuel – What the Historical Data Shows; and a Market Outlook. A networking reception will be held on Thursday at the conclusion of the afternoon’s presentations.

Day two kicks off with the “Aquaculture Section” which will cover Lifecycle Data on the Sustainability of Rendered Products for Aquaculture; The Use of Rendered Proteins and Fats in Aquaculture; and a Latin America Aquaculture Market Review. The final “International Section” will feature the topics Global Anti-Oxidant Supply; China: Making Moves to Reduce Food Loss & Waste; and International Market Intelligence. Each section will be followed by a panel discussion.

The 2024 IPPE will be held Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 and is a collaboration of three trade shows — the International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo — representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by USPOULTRY, the American Feed Industry Association and the Meat Institute.

For more information about IPPE, including registration details, lodging and other education offerings, visit ippexpo.org.

Source: USPOULTRY