The International Rendering Symposium, held in conjunction with the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Georgia, will examine rendering in the global community and sustainable food chain and will discuss rendering’s impact, market value and future.

Hosted by the North American Renderers Association (NARA) and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), the symposium will begin at 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, and continue through Friday morning, Jan. 27, in room B-314. The cost of registration is $250.

Topics to be covered include

The Invisible Industry: Animal Ag’s Sustainability Secret Revealed

Innovation in the Rendering Industry; International Market Outlook

More Than a Production Facility: Rendering in the Community

A Magnet Is Not Just a Magnet: How to Keep Your Magnetic Separation Equipment Working at Peak Performance

Critical Impact of Biosecurity Program Participation on Market Success

Rendered Ingredients in Petfood: Maintaining the Core Through Industry Collaboration

Global Freight Market & Supply Chain Challenges for Ag Commodities

Nutritional Considerations for Rendered Products in Aquaculture Diets

A networking reception will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the conclusion of the afternoon’s presentations.

The 2023 IPPE will be held Jan. 24–26 in Atlanta and is a collaboration of three trade shows — the International Feed Expo, International Meat Expo and International Poultry Expo — representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by USPOULTRY, AFIA and NAMI. For more information about the International Rendering Symposium and to register to attend IPPE, visit www.ippexpo.org.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY; NARA