ProFab, a millwright, mechanical and process piping supplier and installer with decades of experience supporting meat and poultry processors, has rebranded as part of its acquisition by the Grote Co. Family of Brands. ProFab is showcasing its new look at IPPE, Jan. 28-30, 2025, in booth #B44042.

“The Grote Company Family of Brands continues to grow as we welcomed ProFab into the fold this past year,” said Bob Grote, chief executive officer, Grote Co. “While the ProFab rebrand changes its look, what doesn’t change is its dedication to supporting meat and poultry processors with quick services and fabrication.”

ProFab will showcase a running dumper, hopper and conveyor system in its IPPE booth.

Source: ProFab