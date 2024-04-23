Grote Co., a manufacturer of food slicing and assembly equipment and parent company to industry suppliers Vanmark and PFI, has acquired ProFab, a food industry conveyor manufacturer, millwright, and process piping supplier and installer based in Springdale, Ark.

“Grote Company’s acquisition of ProFab adds to our ever-growing family of brands,” said Bob Grote, chief executive officer of Grote Co. “ProFab’s focus on the poultry industry and suite of services allows us to expand into new markets within the food processing industry. We’re pleased to welcome ProFab to the fold.”

Grote will integrate ProFab into its brands over the next several months. However, the company will remain a standalone operation in Springdale.

Source: Grote Co.