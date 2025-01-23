On the coattails of USDA declaring Salmonella to be an adulterant in frozen not-ready-to- NRTE breaded chicken products, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is raising the bar in its continued attempts to keep our food safer—specifically when it comes to Listeria monocytogenes in ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products. Starting in January 2025, the agency will roll out stronger measures aimed at reducing contamination, strengthening oversight, and ultimately protecting consumers.

Hot dogs, deli meats, and pre-cooked poultry straight from the deli or fridge, are the types of products the FSIS is targeting. Listeria has long been a concern in RTE foods because it thrives in cold environments and can cause severe illness, particularly for pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Even small amounts of contamination can pose serious risks for these individuals, which is why FSIS is now pushing for action.

FSIS plans to ramp up testing and monitoring at meat and poultry plants to catch potential issues before products reach store shelves, focusing, according to the agency, on prevention first. Reportedly, establishments that do not meet the requirements—whether through repeated lapses or significant one-time problems—won’t get a pass. The FSIS says enforcement will include increased sampling, regulatory controls, and even product recalls, when necessary.

FSIS recognizes the importance of supporting businesses, especially smaller operations, as they adapt to stricter protocols. Expect updated guidance to help establishments improve their food safety plans and meet these new standards.

Depending upon the population being affected, Listeria infections can have severe consequences, often leading to hospitalization and, tragically, fatalities. Food safety technologies and new interventions have come a long way, and FSIS is doubling down on working to protect the public. The new measures reflect a growing commitment to stop Listeria before it causes harm. I would counsel the agency, however, on ensuring that any initiatives to help industry better control Listeria remain achievable.

By January 2025, these stronger protections will be in place nationwide, making cold cuts, deli meats, and pre-cooked poultry much safer. For food producers, this is the time to start preparing, refining safety plans, and ensuring compliance with these tighter standards.

At the end of the day, food safety should never be something we have to think twice about. The FSIS’s new rules bring us closer to that reality—one sandwich at a time.