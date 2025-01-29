Polar Leasing Co,, a provider of electric, validated outdoor rental walk-in freezers and refrigeration units, announces the groundbreaking of a new distribution hub in Texas.

Located in Temple, Texas, the 12,800-square-foot facility is strategically positioned to service the company's customers and freight partners located in the south-central portion of the US. The company also announced a Florida facility in December 2024.

“This is another major milestone that we’re incredibly proud of at Polar Leasing,” said President Bart Tippmann. “We started the business more than two decades ago when we saw a gap in the marketplace for high-quality walk-in freezers and refrigeration units available on a rental basis,” Tippmann said. “To grow from our Fort Wayne headquarters into a second hub is tremendous, representing our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and unit quality for our customers."

The Temple facility's location was selected for its proximity to major transportation routes, enabling efficient coordination with PLC's depot network and freight partners. Tippmann said the new hub provides customers with access to newer walk-in refrigerated and freezer units quicker than previously available.

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.