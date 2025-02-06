Coast Packing Co., a 103-year-old, fourth-generation family-owned and -operated business based in Vernon, Calif., is announcing the groundbreaking of its Edible Fats and Oils Refinery and Packaging Facility in Amarillo, Texas.

"This groundbreaking marks not just the start of construction, but the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Coast Packing Company and the Amarillo community," said Eric R. Gustafson, CEO of Coast Packing Co. "For over a century, Coast has been committed to quality, innovation, and tradition in the food industry. Our new state-of-the-art facility in Amarillo will allow us to continue leading the industry in animal fat shortenings while creating new opportunities for local families, supporting economic growth, and reinforcing our commitment to sustainability. We are honored to partner with this vibrant community and look forward to many successful years ahead."







Digital rendering of Coast Packing Co.'s new Edible Oils Refinery and Packaging Facility. Courtesy of Coast Packing Co.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held Feb. 4, 2025, featured included remarks from industry and community leaders, including Doug Nelson, SVP of the AEDC; Hollie Shankle, VP of the AEDC; Cole Stanley, mayor of Amarillo; Nancy Tanner, county judge; Greg Longstreet, president and CEO of Del Monte Foods and Coast Packing Co. Advisory Board member; and Gustafson.

"Coast's new facility will create new opportunities for our workforce, contribute to economic growth and further solidify Amarillo's reputation as a prime location for business expansion," said Stanley. "We are thrilled to welcome Coast Packing Company to Amarillo. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability aligns perfectly with the values of our community."

The new facility is slated to open June 2026, and the project is expected to create 30 new jobs initially, with plans to expand to 60 people in the coming years. Additionally, the facility will modernize operations and enhance efficiency. The company is committed to sustainability, and the new facility will integrate advanced technology to ensure efficient operations and environmentally responsible practices.

The facility, designed and built in partnership with construction company Food Tech Inc., will include several components. The Refinery Building will be a 10,000-square-foot, four-level steel structure with insulated panels reaching 80 feet in height, dedicated to refining edible fats and oils. The Boiler House will be constructed of CMU Block, and the Tank Farm will feature twelve 30-foot-tall carbon steel tanks for storing raw materials delivered via a new rail siding. The Packaging and Warehouse Building will span 36,000 square feet and house packing operations, a warehouse and office space. This building will be constructed with tilt-up concrete walls.

Source: Coast Packing Co.