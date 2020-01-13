Pixelle Specialty Solutions names Timothy R. Hess Chief Executive Officer

Pixelle Specialty Solutions has promoted Timothy R. Hess to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Hess will continue to report to Steven J. Klinger, Executive Chairman of Pixelle.

Hess has served as President of Pixelle since 2018, when the company was created through private investment firm Lindsay Goldberg's acquisition of Glatfelter’s Specialty Papers Business Unit. Prior to 2018, Hess served as Senior Vice President and President of Glatfelter’s Specialty Papers Business Unit after advancing through assignments of progressive responsibility in technical, operations, sales and marketing, and general management. He joined Glatfelter in 1994. Hess earned a Master of Science degree from the Institute of Paper Science and Technology and a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Pixelle is one of the largest specialty paper producers in North America with annual sales of more than $825 million and 728,000 tons. Pixelle has industry-leading positions in food contact papers, high speed inkjet papers, release liners, carbonless and forms, envelope paper, greeting cards, trade book paper, and playing cards. The company operates two integrated mills (Spring Grove, PA and Chillicothe, OH), converting operations (Fremont, OH), and woodyard operations (Delmar, MD; Piketon, OH; and Washington, WV).

Executive Chairman Klinger said, “Pixelle has an excellent reputation with customers, industry-leading market positions, and momentum toward sustained manufacturing excellence. Tim Hess’ leadership is integral on all fronts. We are excited about elevating Tim to the role of CEO as we continue working together to continuously build a high-performance business for our customers.”

Hess, commenting on the CEO role, said, “I am highly energized by the opportunity to further advance Pixelle’s position as a high-performance specialty business. We have a skilled leadership team and a talented workforce who have posted an amazing first year of performance as Pixelle. I look forward to continuing to drive Pixelle’s growth as a leader in specialty papers so that we can help our customers win in the market place.”