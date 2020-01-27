Chicago packer recalls ground beef

Amity Packing Company Inc., a Chicago, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear, thin pliable plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw ground beef items were produced on Jan. 6, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. VACUUM-PACKED, packages containing “Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF” with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and USE/FREEZE BY date of “01/31/2020” on the product label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered after Pre Brands LLC. received two consumer complaints reporting findings of clear, thin pliable plastic in raw ground beef.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS