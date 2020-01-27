Meat and Poultry Industry News

Chicago packer recalls ground beef

newsbriefs
January 27, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS foreign material contamination / Recall
Reprints
No Comments

Amity Packing Company Inc., a Chicago, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear, thin pliable plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw ground beef items were produced on Jan. 6, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

  • 1-lb. VACUUM-PACKED, packages containing “Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF” with lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and USE/FREEZE BY date of “01/31/2020” on the product label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.                                 

The problem was discovered after Pre Brands LLC. received two consumer complaints reporting findings of clear, thin pliable plastic in raw ground beef. 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Ossid and Quest demonstrate robotic integration at its best for poultry/meat packaging in Booth B5435 at IPPE

Sealed Air to exhibit innovative lineup of solutions and services at the 2020 International Production and Processing Expo

DeltaTrak featuring two new real-time loggers at the 2020 International Production & Processing Expo

National Pork Board makes changes to senior leadership team

Americans to eat record 1.4 billion chicken wings for Super Bowl LIV

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.