Saf-T-Gard announces the hiring of two new team members while recognizing the promotions of two tenured employees

Saf-T-Gard International, Inc., a global industrial safety products and solutions provider with more than 250 years of combined industry experience, is committed to providing quality products and services to its customers. To that end, the company has recently augmented its staff to further complement and elevate the company’s rich history of service dating back to 1936.

Two new additions to the Saf-T-Gard family include Dan Ledwig, Market Specialist, and Jared Trebes, Safety Sales Specialist. Ledwig joins the Sales team with 28 years of industry experience and will be responsible for developing and growing Saf-T-Gard’s industrial sales in Northwest Indiana as well as across all government agencies (federal, state and local). Trebes comes to Saf-T-Gard with more than 16 years of industrial sales experience and will be responsible for calling on construction, electrical and mechanical contractors in the Chicago area.

Saf-T-Gard has also recognized the outstanding contributions and achievements of two of its existing staff by promoting Elizabeth McLoud to Customer Service Manager and Lisa Seminara to Senior Marketing Director. McLoud has worked at Saf-T-Gard for nearly 23 years, beginning in Inside Sales before gravitating to Customer Service, where she accepted increasing responsibility over the years. She will now oversee the entire Customer Service department in all of its functions, including daily order processing to ensure prompt shipment, answering product and order questions and so much more! Seminara joined Saf-T-Gard in 2013 as Marketing Director after 8 years in the industrial safety industry where she has held several different marketing positions, each with additional supervisory duties. As Senior Marketing Director, Seminara will help steer brand development, new product introductions, content marketing and management across all sales channels and mediums as well as trade show marketing and lead generation efforts in support of the company’s sales goals.

“As a customer-centric company, our mission is to provide, based on our experience, expertise and understanding of our customer’s requirements, solutions to their needs for industrial products and personal protective equipment of the finest, world-class quality, appropriate and suitable for the purposes intended, that provide value, safety and security now and in the future,” said Richard Rivkin, President and CEO, Saf-T-Gard International. “These recent team-building and career-development initiatives speak directly to our mission and ensure quality and value-driven safety planning for all of our customers.”

For more information visit www.saftgard.com.