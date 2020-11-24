Saf-T-Gard International, Inc. elevates its line of Solva-Gard Chemical-Resistant Gloves today with the availability of the new and improved Saf-T-Gard Solva-Gard Therma-Gard Heat-Resistant and Chemical-Resistant Nitrile-Coated Gloves. Designed to replace rubber, neoprene, PVC, nitrile and nitrile-blend gloves, the Saf-T-Gard Solva-Gard Therma-Gard Heat-Resistant and Chemical-Resistant Nitrile-Coated Gloves combine exceptional chemical protection with excellent ANSI/ISEA-105 Cut Resistance Level A2 protection against cuts, punctures and snags and ANSI/ISEA-105 Conductive Heat Resistance Level 3 Protection.

Made with USDA-accepted materials and sealed for liquid-resistant production, both the SGK-32AEL (19” elbow length) and SGK-32ASL (26” shoulder length) Saf-T-Gard Solva-Gard Therma-Gard Heat-Resistant and Chemical-Resistant Nitrile-Coated Gloves feature a mildew and anti-germ treated 100% cotton knitted fabric base lining for enhanced tear resistance, warmth and absorbency as well as an additional 100% acrylic heat-resistant lining and include a micro-texture finish to provide a safe, secure grip on oily, wet or dry materials.

Nitrile has a strong resistance to solvents, caustics and animal fats making these gloves perfect for cleaning deep fryers, deep wells and septic tanks. Moreover, the Saf-T-Gard Solva-Gard Therma-Gard Heat-Resistant and Chemical-Resistant Nitrile-Coated Gloves provide both heat-resistant (for a maximum of 300°F/149°C) and thermal (for cold temperatures flexible to -10°F/-23°C) protection and comply with USDA and FDA regulations 21CFR parts 170-199 for use in food processing applications.

“As a leading manufacturer and distributor of hand protection for more than 80 years, Saf-T-Gard recognized the need for a nitrile-coated glove to offer heat resistance, chemical resistance and cut resistance for use beyond chemical handling and processing, petroleum, degreasing, general maintenance, agriculture and sanitation applications,” said Richard Rivkin, President and CEO, Saf-T-Gard International, Inc. “The new and upgraded Saf-T-Gard Solva-Gard Therma-Gard Heat-Resistant and Chemical-Resistant Nitrile-Coated Gloves replace bulky and stiff neoprene-coated gloves and glove/sleeve combinations that leak, are also now available in a full range of hand sizes to deliver a better, more comfortable fit and are the first gloves of their kind to have a qualified, third-party test for conductive heat resistance thereby creating tremendous value for existing users as well as new users in the food service and public works industries.”

SGK-32AEL is available in sizes Small-2XL and SGK-32ASL is available in sizes Large-3XL. Both styles are sold by the pair and are available for immediate shipment.