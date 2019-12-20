Introducing the new EGH Co-act Gripper

Recently introduced as part of SCHUNK's Plug and Work portfolio, the new EGH Co-act gripper is a great way to easily implement automation with a cobot. Easy to install and control and fully programmable to ensure flexible workpiece handling, the EGH is particularly suited to the handling, assembly, and electronics industries. Additional features include:

Integrated status display for visualizing the current operational status on eye level

Control via IO-Link allows for pre-positioning of gripper fingers and evaluation of gripper condition

Gripper movement with parallel kinematics for constant gripping force during the entire stroke

Easily accessible quick-release assembly lock for simple and quick mounting to the lightweight robot

Optional flexible gripper fingers to improve flexibility and range of usage of the gripper

Starter kits are available for quick and easy installation. For more information visit www.schunk.com.