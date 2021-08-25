Saf-T-Gard International, Inc., a leading industrial safety solutions provider celebrating 85 years of bringing workers home safely, earned another accolade when the company was selected as a 2021 Industrial Safety Hygiene News (ISHN) Readers’ Choice Award winner in the Hand Protection – Electrical category (Saf-T Gard Voltgard Supreme Leather Protector Gloves) and in the Hand Protection – Chemical Resistant category (Saf-T-Gard Solva-Gard Therma-Gard Extreme Temperature-Resistant Nitrile-Coated Gloves).

Designed to be soft to the touch and hard on protection while offering an unequaled alternative to standard leather protector gloves that high-voltage electrical workers will want to wear, the Saf-T Gard Voltgard Supreme Leather Protector Gloves are made using a soft NuBuck premium grain cowhide leather to deliver maximum comfort, flexibility and dexterity that also protects against cuts, abrasions and punctures and will not absorb dirt, oil, grit, grime or moisture. Moreover, the gloves are sewn with leather binding and include a straight thumb design that has a thumb strap to reinforce safety in critical wear areas. Ideal for use by utility workers, power and communication linemen, electrical contractors, plant and facility maintenance technicians and electrical field service technicians in rubber gloving, hotstick and other various high-voltage operations, the Saf-T Gard Voltgard Supreme Leather Protector Gloves meet ASTM Standard F-696 for Leather Protectors for Rubber Insulating Gloves and Mittens.

The Saf-T-Gard Solva-Gard Therma-Gard Extreme Temperature-Resistant Nitrile-Coated Gloves replace bulky and stiff neoprene-coated gloves and glove/sleeve combinations that leak and are the first gloves of their kind to have a qualified, third-party test for conductive heat resistance. Nitrile has a strong resistance to solvents, caustics and animal fats making these gloves perfect for cleaning deep fryers, deep wells and septic tanks. Moreover, these nitrile-coated gloves provide both heat-resistant (for a maximum of 300°F/149°C) and thermal (for cold temperatures flexible to -10°F/-23°C) protection and comply with USDA and FDA regulations 21CFR parts 170-199 making them ideal for use in restaurants/food service and public works industries as well as chemical handling and processing, petroleum, degreasing, general maintenance, agriculture and sanitation applications.

“The ISHN Readers’ Choice Awards are held annually to recognize the most innovative PPE and safety products within the industry as voted on by the thousands of professionals that use them,” said Richard Rivkin, Saf-T-Gard CEO and Chairman of the Board. “The Saf-T Gard Voltgard Supreme Leather Protector Gloves and the Saf-T-Gard Solva-Gard Therma-Gard Extreme Temperature-Resistant Nitrile-Coated Gloves were both conceptualized and developed to provide more comprehensive product solutions for our customers while also filling a gap in the marketplace. As a full-line, global industrial safety solutions supplier that has been bringing workers home safely since 1936, and these awards help solidify Saf-T-Gard’s well-established track record of delivering superior safety products and solutions across all industries that protect against work-related hazards and prevent serious injuries while enabling on-the-job safety, compliance and peace of mind for hundreds of thousands of workers and their families.”

For more information visit www.saftgard.com.