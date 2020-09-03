Saf-T-Gard International Inc., a full-line, global industrial safety solutions supplier bringing workers home safely for more than 80 years, was recently named a 2020 Industrial Safety Hygiene News (ISHN) Readers’ Choice Award winner in the Hand Protection – Electrical category (Saf-T-Gard Voltgard V-GRIPS Leather Protector Gloves) and in the Emergency Response category (Saf-T-Gard Voltgard RESCUE-8T Telescopic Insulated Rescue Body Hook) as well as a Safety Equipment Workwear category winner (Saf-T-Gard Voltgard V‑GRIPS Leather Protector Gloves) in Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) magazine’s 2020 Product of the Year Competition.

Electrical workers need leather protector gloves that can grip well without sacrificing comfort, dexterity or tactile sensitivity when handling small parts, and the Saf-T-Gard Voltgard V-GRIPS Leather Protector Gloves do just that. Unlike other leather protector gloves available today, the Saf-T-Gard Voltgard V-GRIPS Leather Protector Gloves feature a proprietary grip-enhancing coating that covers the entire work surface of the gloves to provide an incomparable grip (without significantly increasing the thickness of the gloves), as well as superior dexterity and flexibility, to now enable electrical safety workers to hold all of the protective power in their hands while performing their jobs. Moreover, all styles are dual-sized to fit whole and half sizes in rubber insulating gloves, i.e. – size 9 fits both 9 and 9 ½ rubber insulating gloves.

Designed to comply with OSHA 1910.269(j) for the construction of live line tools and OSHA 1926.957 for the use of live line tools, the Saf-T-Gard Voltgard RESCUE-8T Telescopic Insulated Rescue Body Hook extends up to 8’ for the emergency rescue of injured personnel and collapses to an overall length of 43”. This compact, retracted size conveniently fits inside a standard (43” x 20” x 2”) shipping carton, which ships for less than $10, delivering tremendous savings over other 6’ and 8’ fixed-length rescue hooks that can cost up to $100 to ship. Additional features and benefits that set the Saf-T-Gard Voltgard RESCUE-8T Telescopic Insulated Rescue Body Hook apart from the rest include a thicker, sturdier hook than most competitive models (which is less likely to break), a Hi-Viz yellow color at the top of the telescopic handle that provides added visibility and a “No-Twist” triangular design that allows the telescopic handle to remain in a locked position when fully retracted.

The ISHN Readers’ Choice Awards are held annually to determine the most innovative and helpful occupational health and safety products for the year based on votes received from the thousands of industry professionals that use them. The EC&M Product of the Year competition honors excellence in new product development in the electrical industry and showcases the most innovative products of the past year while recognizing the talent and commitment of the people involved in their development – from concept through sales and marketing.

“Both of these products were developed by the Saf-T-Gard team by listening and responding to our customers’ needs,” said Richard Rivkin, President and CEO, Saf‑T-Gard International Inc. “The products and services that we offer are not just ‘tell me what you want and I’ll quote a price’, but rather ‘tell me what you do, let’s together identify the hazards of the job, and let’s together find a better solution.’ We are beyond pleased to receive these accolades as they speak directly to our customer-centric approach to participative consultative selling that has served our customers well for 84 years and will continue to add value in the many years to come.”

