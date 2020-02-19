Meat and Poultry Industry NewsMeat and Poultry Processing

AAMP announces Butchering Contest at 2020 Convention

February 19, 2020
Sam Gazdziak
The American Association of Meat Processors has announced its first-ever Fresh Meat Butchering Contest. The contest will be held on Wednesday, July 29 from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm during the AAMP Convention in Des Moines, Iowa.

According to AAMP, teams of up to three individuals from their respective state or regional associations will have to minutes to break down and fabricate both a beef and pork primal (or subprimal), craft a retail display for their various cuts and products and give a brief summary on the work they have done for the judges. Scores will be based on the following criteria:

  • Accuracy: How accurately the teams fabricate the desired beef and pork value cuts
  • Technique: Knife skills/efficiency of movement, safety technique, portioning, denuding and trimming
  • Visual appeal: How well the teams visually merchandise, label and display their cuts for the customer
  • Yield: How much yield the teams achieve from fabricating out of beef and pork value cuts as compared to the primal (or subprimal) starting weight
  • Consumer sales pitch: How well the teams deliver a concise, factual, appealing and persuasive sales pitch for the particular beef and pork value cut they were asked by the judges to ‘sell’ to a hypothetical customer within a 2-minute timeframe.

Awards to the winning team will take place at the Thursday morning Welcome Session.

This will be an informative and fun event open to anyone to watch, so start thinking about your teams and plan on attending!

For more information about the 2020 Convention, visit www.aamp.com.

