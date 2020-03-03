The next-generation ThinkTop V50 and V70 hygienic valve control units now speak the IO-Link language

Let the new Alfa Laval ThinkTop IO-Link enhance communication between hygienic valves and Industry 4.0 automation systems. The point-to-point IO-Link communication protocol connects sensors and actuators—regardless of fieldbus—to your automation systems. This enables real-time data exchange, improving diagnostics and simplifying configurability and control. ThinkTop IO-Link is perfect for use in the dairy, food, beverage, pharmaceutical and home-personal care industries.

“Suddenly it’s easier to capture, store, analyze and act upon meaningful data,” says René Stietz, Global Portfolio Manager for Automation at Alfa Laval. “You get all the finesse of the newly reengineered Alfa Laval ThinkTop—plus valuable benefits like more data, higher productivity and higher yields.”

Why the ThinkTop IO-Link?

Benefit from shorter installation time due to convenient M12 connectors and automatic recording of the hygienic valve stroke duration. Smarter time adjustments are enabled by the ability to assign priority to critical data. Flexibility is enhanced as a result of the capability to change data and process parameters from a remote automation system. Experience better daily operations due to enhanced data storage, availability and analytics.

Other notable features:

Clearly visible LEDs with customizable colors and flashing-light ‘wink’ function eases valve identification on the automation system to the factory floor

Optimized valve cleaning using a remote programmable logic controller to switch between standard time-based seat lift cleaning and burst seat cleaning

A pressure shock counter for nearly instant detection of valve movements

Exploit the power of Industry 4.0 and demand more from your valves by putting the Alfa Laval ThinkTop IO-Link to work for your process lines.

For more information visit https://www.alfalaval.com/products/fluid-handling/automation/control-unit/thinktop/