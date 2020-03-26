Dole & Bailey is “Sharing the Love”

Best known for providing chefs across New England with high quality foods, Dole & Bailey – a Certified Woman-Owned food hub based in Woburn, Mass. – launched a home delivery service this week. Called “Sharing the Love” by the D&B sales team, the new farm-to-fork operative offers home consumers an assortment of chef-quality meats and seafood delivered to their door.

Dole & Bailey is considered a part of the region’s Critical Infrastructure during the COVID-19 crisis and has been working closely with leaders throughout the food systems. As a Certified USDA Organic Handler already operating to the most advanced food safety levels, D&B will continue to supply chefs and local markets in this challenging time.

“As a truly independent purveyor, we are blessed that we can transform ourselves and adapt quickly to our daily changing world. Our focus is for people to receive quality food safely, whether we are supplying ingredients to restaurants for their to-go offerings, or meats and seafood to the local family butchers, healthcare institutions, or our new home delivery service to friends and family. Challenging times bring out the best in our people,” says Nancy Matheson-Burns, President and CEO of the 152-year-old company. “Our dynamic, creative and solution-driven team is truly grateful to be making a positive difference in people’s lives. Working together with them around the clock through this crisis has been encouraging and exhilarating!”

The newly launched home delivery option features the same high quality foods Dole & Bailey supplies to New England’s leading chefs, including center-cut sirloin steaks and tenderloin tips, mouth-watering marinated turkey tips, swordfish kabobs, beautiful salmon fillets, butcher-blend ground beef, and gorgeous thick-cut bacon. Check the Dole & Bailey Facebook page for details (https://www.facebook.com/doleandbailey/), then call and the Sales Team will patiently walk you through ordering options (781.935.1234, Monday- Friday, 8-5).

Source: Dole & Bailey