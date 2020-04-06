Carnivore Meat Company kicks off “Vital Relief Challenge” with $100,000 donation to Green Bay community

Carnivore Meat Company and its family of brands announced it will donate $100,000 to Green Bay area nonprofits including food pantries, shelters and other community outreach organizations as part of its COVID-19 community response initiative. In addition to their donation, the company is kicking off the “Vital Relief Challenge” to encourage other businesses locally and nationally to help support their community by donating.

“As an essential manufacturer of pet food, we’re blessed to be able to continue to successfully operate with a safe and healthy team,” says Carnivore Meat Company CEO and Owner Lanny Viegut. “Unfortunately, others have landed in some pretty tough spots.”

Viegut was inspired to give back to the community by local business owner and friend, Jeff Shechik, who started Paper Transport’s pledge to support nonprofit organizations. “My wife Cheryl and I decided to make a donation on behalf of the entire Carnivore Meat Company team to help support our community,” Viegut says. “Nonprofits need support like never before given the difficult circumstances many are facing.”

Carnivore Meat Company started the “Vital Relief Challenge” in an effort to inspire and challenge other business owners and CEOs throughout Wisconsin and the entire United States to donate to their local communities. Business owners and CEOs are also asked to issue the “Vital Relief Challenge” to other companies, asking them to support their communities if they are able. “It’s our hope that this Challenge will spread faster than the virus,” commented Viegut.

Get Involved and Spread the Challenge

Organizations interested in supporting their local communities through the “Vital Relief Challenge” are encouraged to:

1. Donate what you can to local organizations

2. Announce your donations and use #VEchallenge on social media

3. Challenge other businesses to give back

“Whether companies give big or give small, every donation matters as America deals with the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact,” Viegut says. “I believe the Challenge we’re issuing to other business owners and CEOs can make a huge difference in communities across the nation and could potentially help save lives.”

For more information, watch a video from Viegut at https://youtu.be/7hcTEChxQ9I

Source: Carnivore Meat Co.