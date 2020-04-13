Intertek Alchemy expands internationally with localized training, reinforcement, and compliance solutions in Mexico, Brazil, France and Germany

Intertek Alchemy, the leading provider of training and engagement solutions for frontline workers, announces its expansion in Mexico, Brazil, France, and Germany. The expansion will allow the company to offer complete training, reinforcement, and compliance solutions tailored to each country’s cultural and regulatory needs. The expansion adds to Intertek's presence in Mexico, Brazil, France and Germany, which includes Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification services for a number of industries.

More than 15,000 manufacturing facilities worldwide use Intertek Alchemy’s integrated programs to reduce workplace injuries and drive operational efficiencies, including existing companies headquartered in Mexico, France and Brazil for their North American operations. In addition, many Mexican customers use Intertek Alchemy's existing Spanish-language solutions. The expansion will offer more robust, tailored solutions for existing customers, while also offering new clients with an award-winning training program and other services.

Gregg Tiemann, Intertek's Executive Vice President for America and President of Intertek Alchemy stated: “The launch of Intertek Alchemy in Mexico, Brazil, France, and Germany represents a huge milestone as we continue to expand globally. Our clients face complex workforce challenges calling for technology and services that go beyond a one-size-fits-all solution. The international rollout of Alchemy addresses the unique regulatory needs and cultural workforce differences in these key markets. We look forward to continued expansion in a growing list of countries.”

Intertek Alchemy provides a complete training, reinforcement, and compliance solution that assures manufacturing workforces have the right knowledge and confidence to perform their jobs correctly and efficiently. The company partners with manufacturing organizations of all sizes to consistently engage their workforces, effectively building a strong culture of safety and quality. Its food manufacturing clients also rely upon Intertek Alchemy to mitigate food safety risks. Alchemy offers award-winning courseware, flexible delivery methods, audit-ready reporting, innovative on-the-floor technology, consulting, customization services, and more, all built specifically for manufacturing environments and personnel.

For more information visit www.alchemysystems.com.