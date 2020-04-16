On-site generation of cleaning/sanitizing products mitigates risk caused by supply chain disruption

The Klarion On-Site Generation system produces cleaners and sanitizers on site and on demand; these solutions are just as effective as conventional chemicals. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for cleaning and sanitizing products has increased exponentially and has stressed the supply chain. The Klarion system mitigates the risk associated with supply chain disruption and enables manufacturers to produce solutions as needed right in the plant.

The solutions produced can be used throughout the plant—filling lines, pressure washers, CIP systems, equipment, tanks, work/break areas, floors, bathrooms and more. The Klarion sanitizer has demonstrated efficacy against human coronavirus and other viruses more resilient to disinfection than SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19.

Klarion is also safer for workers as solutions are produced in ready-to-use concentrations, eliminating the need for dangerous chemical dilution. The solutions are non-irritating to eyes and skin and fragrance-free.

Spraying Systems Co. is the global leader in spray technology. It has the broadest product range in the industry with manufacturing facilities on five continents and sales offices in more than 85 countries. Spray nozzles, turnkey spray systems, custom fabrication and research/testing services comprise the 80-year-old company’s offering.

For more information, visit www.spray.com/klarion.