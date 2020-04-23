AAMP Statement on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Dear AAMP Members, 2020 Convention Registrants and Exhibitors:

The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) continues to closely monitor information on the Coronavirus (COVID-19); as shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Based on the current information, the 2020 AAMP Convention, July 30 – August 1, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa, will be hosted as planned. The CDC does not recommend canceling or postponing travel to destinations within the United States.

Please know that the well-being of our members, convention attendees, exhibitors, collaborators, and Iowa hosts is our utmost priority. As you prepare and make plans, please consider these CDC recommendations for all travelers to take routine precautions and practice good hygiene; including:

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean your hands often by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60%-95% alcohol. Soap and water should be used if hands are visibly dirty.

It is especially important to clean hands after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

AAMP will continue to monitor the situation and to keep our members and attendees informed. For more information on COVID-19, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/summary.html

If you have any individual questions, are at a higher risk, or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out directly to AAMP staff at aamp@aamp.com.

We look forward to seeing you in Des Moines at the 2020 AAMP convention.

Sincerely,

Chris Young,

AAMP Executive Director