Independent Processor, AAMP announce COVID-19 webinar

Independent Processor magazine and the American Association of Meat Processors will be hosting a free webinar, “Coping with COVID-19: Business Strategies for Small Meat Processors.” The free webinar is scheduled for May 5, 2020 at 2:00 Eastern and expected to last an hour. For those attendees who are unable to attend it live, it will be archived and accessible for up to a year after the event.

The event will be moderated by Sam Gazdziak, editor-in-chief of IP. Chris Young, executive director of AAMP, will discuss the latest developments in the meat industry, FSIS inspector interactions, and how meat markets should handle their processing and retail operations. Rick Reams, owner or RJ’s Meats/K’Nack and the AAMP president, will detail his experiences as a processor and how he has kept business running during the shelter-in-place environment. Rick Alaniz, or Alaniz Law & Associates, will discuss what the Coronavirus Response Act means for small processors and other labor law topics.

For more information about the webinar and to register, visit: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=97DACF20-618C-4CC5-BEF6-BFE11EFA352B&LangLocaleID=1033&AffiliateData=Editor