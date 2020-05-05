The ICA automatic double-clipper in its fourth generation

The automatic clipper from Poly-clip System features the legendary iris separator for short, symmetrical sausage shoulders. That results in more slices per sausage, thus a bigger yield. In this class the ICA is the specialist for air-free slack filling of moulded products with overspreading up to 300 mm in proven Poly-clip quality. Ham products that are cooked in a square form using the cook-in principle can be securely clipped.

Benefit from the tried and tested double-clipper for large sausages and moulded products. The ICA can process full muscle slicing stock in both plastic and fibrous casings in diameters up to 200 mm.

Extra production increase can be achieved with the IFC interface for communication between a specific vacuum filler and the double-clipper. This allows you production safety and additional increases of up to 10 %. The ICA offers the automatic central lubrication and you can rely on the accomplishment of this important task. No product smearing, because we offer you a swivel brake with a crown filling horn, for high product quality with very good cost-effectiveness. The ICA’s flexible PC control SAFETY TOUCH corresponds to the very latest state-of-the-art standards. Simplify operation, reduce operating mistakes and make product changes even faster – the machine settings can be saved as product parameters.

Profit from continuous production when ICA is combined with TSA, processing rolls of film up to 3,000 m instead of shirred casings and freeing workers to focus on higher value work.

For more information visit https://www.polyclip.com/us/.