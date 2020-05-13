New Eriez video tutorials make it easy for personnel to service HD-76C Feeders

Eriez is ensuring plant personnel can safely, easily and independently replace the electrical assembly and armature of HD-76C Vibratory Feeders by providing two new video tutorials to guide them along through every step. The videos are available now on the company’s YouTube channel.

John Klinge, Eriez Director of Strategic Sales-Aftermarket, explains the company is constantly growing its video library to provide additional resources that simplify Eriez equipment service and maintenance tasks for plant employees. He says, “When operators can actually watch these service jobs being performed—with the ability to stop, pause and rewind—it can prevent injuries and equipment damage.” Klinge adds, “Our dedicated Service team is always ready to provide additional customer support via our 24/7 service hotline. Whether you have a routine maintenance question or emergency service request, we are here to help.”

The 76 Vibratory Feeder is the largest model in the company’s compact series of vibratory feeders. It supports trays up to 200 lbs. and is offered in most common voltages. Large bucket elevators require high capacity feeders with long tray overhangs to reach the in-feed section of the elevators, making the 76 Series Vibratory Feeder an ideal choice. With its ability to handle larger trays with multiple features such as screens, covers, inlet spouts and downspouts with a single compact drive unit required by bulk bag dischargers, the 76 is also well suited for bulk bag unloading. For scale feeding--which requires wider, longer trays to reach to the center of radial combination scales--the 76 Series Vibratory Feeder offers superb performance.

To watch the video on replacing the electrical assembly on the Eriez HD-76C Vibratory Feeder, visit http://erieznews.com/nr510assembly. To watch the video on replacing the armature in an Eriez HD-76C Vibratory Feeder, visit http://erieznews.com/nr510armature.