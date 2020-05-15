Steel King announces pallet load stops for perfect placement of pallets every time

Steel King Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of material handling products and systems for improving operational efficiency, announces its new bolted Pallet Load Stop Option. Designed for heavy use applications, the Pallet Load Stop provides an added layer of protection for personnel safety and inventory loss.

The pallet stoppers allow perfect placement of pallets every time – providing a fixed 6-inch flue space for pallet rack applications. The pallet safety stops allow for ventilation and provide space for fire suppression sprinklers above the racks to penetrate product stored in racks.

The new bolt together pallet load stop design provides users with the flexibility of either a 3” or 4” set back using the same clip. Popular bay widths of 96”, 108” and 144” are stock items.

For more information about the Pallet Load Stop, visit: https://www.steelking.com/palletloadstop/.