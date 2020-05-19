Video | Fresh Picks
Fresh Picks supports small processors, farmers
Grocery delivery service relies on local food producers to satisfy its customers.
May 19, 2020
Independent Processor editor Sam Gazdziak talks with Fresh Picks co-founder Irv Cernauskas about how the company is thinking local in order to supply the Chicago-Milwaukee area.
Slow connection? Would you rather listen to the podcast version of this interview? No problem. Just visit our podcast page, or play it below!↓↓
