Fresh Picks supports small processors, farmers

Grocery delivery service relies on local food producers to satisfy its customers.

May 19, 2020
KEYWORDS farmers / small meat processors / suppliers
Independent Processor editor Sam Gazdziak talks with Fresh Picks co-founder Irv Cernauskas about how the company is thinking local in order to supply the Chicago-Milwaukee area.

Slow connection? Would you rather listen to the podcast version of this interview? No problem. Just visit our podcast page, or play it below!↓↓

 

