Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is announcing the opening the 2024-2025 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Reimbursement Grant Program. The grant program supports the development and expansion of current or future meat and poultry processing operations across Pennsylvania, offering reimbursement funds to cover costs associated with opening or expanding operations, or obtaining grant of inspection from the USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service.

“Pennsylvanians are seeking out local farms more than ever, and this grant directly addresses that desire by helping small meat and poultry processors meet the growing demand for local foods," said Redding. “By investing in local agriculture, the Shapiro Administration is not only helping farmers and processors stay competitive, we're shortening supply chains, reducing costs, and ensuring a more reliable, sustainable food source for our Commonwealth."

A total of $500,000 is available for 2024-2025, with a maximum grant amount of $100,000. Applications can be submitted through the Single Application for Assistance online applications system, and are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2024.

Since 2019, Pennsylvania has supported the expansion of 47 small businesses, investing more than $2.7 million through Very Small Meat and Poultry Processor Grants.

Source: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania