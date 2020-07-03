Heifer USA works with small producers, processors, Part 1

Independent Processor
Heifer USA, part of Heifer International, works with small-scale farmers and rural communities. The organization’s Grass-Roots Farmers’ Cooperative helps connect small producers and small processors to create new markets. Perry Jones, director of Heifer USA, talks with Sam Gazdziak of Independent Processor about the state of small agriculture and the opportunities that are available to small companies.

