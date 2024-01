National Provisioner Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Tom Eickman, president and CEO of Eickman's Processing Co., as they discuss modern hardships facing small meat processors.

In Part 2 of this two-part video interview, Eickman highlights niche market solutions bigger processors overlook that smaller processors may thrive on and if there will be significant windows of opportunity for smaller processors several years from now.

Watch Part 1 here.