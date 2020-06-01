National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention transitions to a virtual format

In light of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has announced it will transition the 2020 NFRA Convention to a virtual format over the same dates, October 19-20, 2020. This premier event for the frozen and refrigerated foods industry, will continue to be a platform for industry executives to discover new products, connect with business partners and grow their business.

“With more flexibility, lower registration fees and no travel expenses, we hope to maximize participation with a new virtual format while providing the same excellence in programming, the latest information on what is happening in our industry and new opportunities for conducting business and networking,” stated NFRA President and CEO Skip Shaw.

Registration and hotel fees for the in-person event are being refunded. NFRA is finalizing details on the new agenda and online delivery platform. More information and registration for the virtual event will be available in the coming weeks.

“While the current environment has forced us to modify our delivery, we look forward to providing an NFRA Convention experience that meets the needs of the industry and that no one will want to miss,” says Shaw.

Those interested in attending can check the convention website at NFRAConvention.org, for the most current information.

Source: NFRA