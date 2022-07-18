2022 National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention attendees can discover new products, connect with business partners, and grow their business. The event, hosted by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA),will take place on October 15–18, 2022, at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL.

The NFRA Convention brings together top companies from every segment of the industry so that attendees can meet one-on-one and drive their business forward. NFRA provides its retailer members with complimentary meeting rooms to hold appointments throughout the convention. Over 1,300 attendees are expected to hold an estimated 3,000 business appointments with leading retailers. The event also provides the opportunity to make new connections, sample frozen and refrigerated products, hear from valuable speakers, and network with industry leaders.

The convention kicks off with the Taste of Excellence reception on Sunday, October 16, where over 50 manufacturers will showcase their latest products. This opening event allows attendees to interact with industry colleagues, introduce themselves to new contacts, and sample the newest items in frozen and refrigerated foods.

Monday morning will begin with breakfast speaker Alec Ross, former senior advisor for Innovation, State Department, and author of New York Times best-seller The Industries of Future, which dives into economical and tech trends that will shape the next ten years. Monday afternoon’s Membership Luncheon serves as the association’s annual business meeting with the installation of NFRA’s new officers and directors, as well as the induction of the 2021 Frozen Food Hall of Fame members from last year. Monday evening winds down with the Networking Reception, which is an excellent opportunity for all attendees to make connections whether they are veterans of the industry or new members.

Tuesday’s breakfast speaker is Ken Jennings, author, gameshow host and most notably, the Greatest Jeopardy! player of all time, accumulating $2.5 million in winnings over his 75-game streak. The Tuesday Awards Luncheon will recognize the 2022 Golden Penguin winners for the March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotions. Award winners with the highest scoring entries will be revealed as Top Marketers during the luncheon.

To register for the 2022 NFRA Convention, visit NFRAConvention.org or contact NFRA at (717) 657-8601. To learn more about NFRA, or to join, visit NFRAweb.org.

Source: NFRA