National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention to be held October 17-20 in National Harbor, Md.

The 2020 National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention is the premier event of the frozen and refrigerated food industry, where attendees can discover new products, connect with business partners and grow their business. This event hosted by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) will take place on October 17-20, 2020 at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Md., just outside Washington, D.C.

The goal of the NFRA Convention is now more important than ever—to bring together top companies from every segment of the industry so that attendees can conduct more business in less time. NFRA provides its retailer members with complimentary meeting rooms to hold appointments throughout the convention, allowing trading partners to conduct dozens of one-on-one business meetings in just a few days. The event also provides the opportunity to make new connections, sample frozen and refrigerated products, hear from valuable speakers and network with industry leaders.

The convention kicks off with the popular Taste of Excellence reception on Sunday, October 18, where over 50 manufacturers will showcase their latest products. This engaging opening event allows attendees to interact with industry colleagues, introduce themselves to new contacts and sample the newest items in frozen and refrigerated foods.

This year’s agenda features Monday Breakfast speakers, Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman, co-authors of the nation’s leading political newsletter POLITICO Playbook and national best seller “The Hill to Die On.” The Monday Membership Luncheon serves as NFRA’s annual business meeting with the induction of NFRA’s new officers and directors. Monday evening is the NFRA Networking Reception, which will provide an excellent opportunity to meet other attendees while celebrating NFRA’s 75th anniversary.

Tuesday’s breakfast session features the Capitol Steps, a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize the very people and places that employed them and having now recorded over 35 albums, including their latest, Make America Grin Again. The Tuesday Awards Luncheon will honor the 2020 Golden Penguin Award winners, and the 2020 Top Marketer Award winners will also be unveiled for the first time.

Register early to be included in the attendee list, which is distributed to all registrants so they can schedule their meetings prior to arriving at the convention. To register for the 2020 NFRA Convention, visit www.NFRAConvention.org.

Source: NFRA