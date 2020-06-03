Supplier News

Fusion Tech offers COVID-19 solutions

Fusion Tech shield
June 3, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS COVID-19 / Fusion Tech
Reprints
No Comments

From guards and individual lunchroom tables to foggers and sanitizer holders, the company offers a number of solutions to help reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak in your facility.

Prevent the spread of viruses like COVID-19 throughout your food processing plant with these solutions. Working with some of the largest food processors in the country, we designed a series of easy to assembly guards and sanitation stations to help you comply with CDC and FDA requirements.

Our COVID-19 Guards place a shield between employees who cannot be distanced 6 feet apart, while our sanitation posts place hand sanitizer containers in strategic locations throughout your plant.

Keep your employees safe and your facility open with our COVID-19 solutions!

For more information visit www.ftiinc.org.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Perdue Farms creates video series to salute frontline hero associates who are keeping America fed

Veroni’s pizza—New authentic Italian aperitivo must-have

MachIQ Software debuts digital field service software for the Covid-19 era

Food Safety Summit keynote address and opening session will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on the food industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.