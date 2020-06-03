Fusion Tech offers COVID-19 solutions

From guards and individual lunchroom tables to foggers and sanitizer holders, the company offers a number of solutions to help reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak in your facility.

Prevent the spread of viruses like COVID-19 throughout your food processing plant with these solutions. Working with some of the largest food processors in the country, we designed a series of easy to assembly guards and sanitation stations to help you comply with CDC and FDA requirements.

Our COVID-19 Guards place a shield between employees who cannot be distanced 6 feet apart, while our sanitation posts place hand sanitizer containers in strategic locations throughout your plant.

Keep your employees safe and your facility open with our COVID-19 solutions!

For more information visit www.ftiinc.org.