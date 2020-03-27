Meat and Poultry Industry NewsCoronavirus CoverageMeat and Poultry Processing

Stampede Meat offers direct-to-consumer option in response to COVID-19

March 27, 2020
KEYWORDS consumer trends in meat products / COVID-19 / customer service / meat and poultry industry trends
Andy Hanacek sits down with Brock Furlong, president & CEO of Stampede Meat, to discuss the company’s “Chef Inside Cares” program, designed to give consumers the opportunity to purchase and pick up meat and poultry products directly from the company’s Bridgeview, Ill., facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

