Stampede Meat offers direct-to-consumer option in response to COVID-19

Andy Hanacek sits down with Brock Furlong, president & CEO of Stampede Meat, to discuss the company’s “Chef Inside Cares” program, designed to give consumers the opportunity to purchase and pick up meat and poultry products directly from the company’s Bridgeview, Ill., facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

