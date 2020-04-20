Stampede donates meals to the Chicagoland frontline during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has many families across the globe feeling uneasy; some individuals have had their work hours cut, some are finding limited groceries, and a majority are spending more time safe inside their homes. Stampede has launched a new initiative to help alleviate some of the stress on families in the Chicagoland area.

“In an effort to help communities in the Chicagoland area feel more at ease while purchasing their beef and poultry proteins, Stampede has partnered with Chef Inside, to launch Chef Inside Cares,” said President & CEO Brock Furlong. “Chef Inside Cares is a program that allows families to practice social distancing while purchasing protein products and helps feed healthcare workers and first responders.” The order process is simple – consumers place their orders online at www.chefinsidecares.com and they’re available for curbside pickup the following Saturday at Stampede’s facility in Bridgeview, Illinois. The website offers a variety of beef and poultry proteins.

For every $50 purchase made through Chef Inside Cares, Stampede will donate four additional meals to healthcare workers and first responders in the Chicagoland area. These delicious meals are prepared the same day of delivery by Stampede’s team of chefs. “We’re proud to be able to help our surrounding communities; whether it’s by offering safe access to proteins or by donating warm meals to those keeping everyone safe,” shared Corporate Executive Chef Ron Jolicoeur.

Source: Stampede Meat Co.