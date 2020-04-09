Fleet Advantage’s ‘Kids Around the Corner’ Foundation donates $10,000 to First Responders Children’s Foundation in response to COVID-19

Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and lifecycle cost management today announced their foundation, Kids Around the Corner, founded in 2014, made a $10,000 donation to the First Responders Children’s Foundation to aid in their emergency response fund amidst COVID-19.

First responders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in every community across the country and are at greater risk for exposure and contraction of the disease. The First Responders Children’s Foundation provides support to those first responder families who are enduring financial hardship due to the viral outbreak. During this time, the First Responders Children’s Foundation has created a dedicated fund specifically to support them.

Supporting communities and children has been a long-standing charitable mission for Fleet Advantage. The Kids Around the Corner foundation is funded by Fleet Advantage, and helps children through various donations, typically to smaller, local community charities that are Section 501 in communities where their clients hold headquarters or distribution facilities.

“Community involvement, charitable giving and support are a tenet of Fleet Advantage, and essential to bringing our communities together as we are all deeply affected by this virus,” said John Flynn, CEO at Fleet Advantage. “We want to show our greatest appreciation for First Responders who are risking their personal health and the health of their families to help others in need.”