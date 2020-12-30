Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and life cycle cost management (LCCM) announced their foundation, Kids Around the Corner made a donation of $5,200 to The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program of Fort Lauderdale in collaboration with Walmart.

Each year, The Salvation Army and Walmart collaborate to provide gifts for children in need around the country. Recognizing that every child deserves to feel the joy of Christmas, The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys to more than one-million children and families in need each year.

“Contributing to The Angel Tree Program has allowed us to influence the lives of local children and families this holiday season,” said John Flynn, CEO of Fleet Advantage. “The mission of our Kids Around The Corner foundation is to impact communities in areas where our customers and employees live and work.”

Through the Kids Around The Corner donation, The Angel Tree Program of Fort Lauderdale was able to fulfill the remaining gift requests of kids in need that have not been fulfilled from their local Walmart angel tree, and also the request of about 74 additional children whose names did not make it on the tree due to last minute submissions.