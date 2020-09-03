Omaha Steaks announced the launch of a new partnership with The Salvation Army to help them provide meals for thousands of families affected by Hurricane Laura. To kick off the partnership Omaha Steaks has donated over 60,000 pounds of steak, which totals nearly 200,000 portions, to The Salvation Army in order to help feed those affected by Hurricane Laura. This is the largest product donation in the history of the company, and since the beginning of the pandemic, Omaha Steaks has donated well over one million dollars of high-quality protein to various organizations around the country to help feed those in need. Members of the Omaha Steaks leadership team, including fifth-generation family-owner Todd Simon, personally loaded the freezer trucks at their main production facility on Monday, August 31.

Omaha Steaks will be coordinating with Salvation Army disaster relief teams in the impacted areas to prepare and serve the steaks from The Salvation Army’s fleet of mobile feeding units. More than twenty-five feeding units are deployed from Lake Charles, LA to Beaumont, Texas to provide desperately needed food and drinks to hurricane survivors and rescue workers.

“We want to help provide meals to families dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Laura during this difficult and unprecedented time of need,” said Todd Simon, family owner, Omaha Steaks. “In the midst of a pandemic, the effects of Hurricane Laura add another layer of concern for families in need of assistance. With continued uncertainty around school closures and job securities, a natural disaster on top of this uncertainly is devastating. It is an honor to be able to support families in need with donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura.”

“We are so grateful to Omaha Steaks for providing and delivering so many meals to families in need,” said Captain Trey Jones, the Incident Commander for The Salvation Army’s disaster relief operations in Louisiana. “Hurricane Laura has absolutely devastated southwest Louisiana and east Texas and the generosity of the Omaha Steaks team will mean that thousands of families will get a nourishing meal when power is out, water is unavailable, and very few stores are open. These are meals that absolutely matter.”

Source: Omaha Steaks