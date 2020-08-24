Omaha Steaks announced a charitable donation of over 1,000 pounds of ground beef and over 1,500 packages of Omaha Steaks Beef Jerky to help provide meals to people and families impacted by the powerful derecho storm.

Mercy Chefs is a national non-profit disaster relief organization that provides restaurant-quality meals to victims, volunteers and first responders in national emergencies and natural disasters. The non-profit is providing meals to victims of the derecho in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this storm, and we are proud to help provide meals to families and individuals in need,” said Todd Simon, fifth-generation family owners of Omaha Steaks. “With homes devastated and businesses closed, it’s more important than ever to support these communities so they can continue to rebuild and recover from this natural disaster.”

“Hurricane Iowa. That is what it was. We have never seen such widespread wind damage from anything other than a tornado or hurricane. It was startling,” said Chef Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs. “It is a pleasure to be part of neighbors helping neighbors. That is where healing begins is within a community taking care of each other. We are proud to be in Iowa and see neighbors from Omaha Steaks help pitch in for a speedy and complete recovery.”

Source: Omaha Steaks