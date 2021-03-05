Sadler’s Smokehouse is donating more than 65,000 pounds of pulled pork (more than 56,000 meals) to hunger-relief partners throughout the Southern and Midwest U.S. to help to feed families in need, including those impacted by the recent winter storms.

“We are proud to be able to help our friends and neighbors, as well as many others around the country, that have been put in tough place after these devastating storms,” said Justin Robinson, director of marketing at Sadler’s Smokehouse. “To have the kind of ice and winter mix in our area and around Texas is so unusual, and it added to the already challenging times people struggling with hunger are facing. By partnering with hunger-relief organizations across the U.S., we are able to get these protein-rich products to people who need it here and in other parts of the country.”

The donation is in addition to the many philanthropic cash and product donations the company makes every year.

Sadler’s Smokehouse is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation, a global branded food company, and a leading name in premium, pit-smoked meats for the foodservice industry and in select retail outlets across the country. As a leading corporate citizen, over the last five years, Hormel Foods has donated more than $50 million in cash and product donations to help others.

Source: Hormel Foods