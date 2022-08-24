Swaggerty's Farm has delivered breakfast sandwiches to help feed first responders and community members in an effort to support Kentucky flood relief. Over 400 breakfast sandwiches were served at Save A Lot locations in Hazard, Kentucky, August 16 and 18, with an additional 400 breakfast sandwiches served at Save A Lot locations in Hindman and Jackson, Kentucky, the week of August 22, 2022.

Additionally, Swaggerty's Farm supported Operation BBQ Relief, by supplying them with over 5000 pounds of Italian Sausage and Bratwurst. Operation BBQ Relief is an organization that provides hot meals and comfort to those affected by natural disasters. They have served over 9 million meals throughout the U.S. and internationally following natural disasters and COVID-19. OBR has served over 80k meals in Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts and works with The American Red Cross to help deliver and serve meals in disaster areas.

Swaggerty's Farm is a 92-year-old sausage company founded in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. "This disaster hits close to home for us, and we hope by providing some meals, we can offer a glimpse of solace in a stressful time," states Chief Operating Officer Jon Amidei. "Food can be so comforting, and we are grateful to all our hardworking partners who help make these relief efforts possible."

To find out more about Swaggerty's Farm visit swaggertys.com. To learn more about Operation BBQ Relief or to donate to Kentucky Flood Relief efforts, visit operationbbqrelief.org.

Source: Swaggerty's Farm