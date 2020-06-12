Cantrell•Gainco Group and ProSpection Solutions LLC announce a new partnership

Cantrell•Gainco Group, a U.S.-based manufacturer of yield enhancement and yield tracking systems and other equipment for poultry operations, announces that it has entered into a partnership agreement with ProSpection Solutions LLC.

Under the agreement, Cantrell•Gainco Group has become the exclusive distributor in the North American poultry market (United States, Canada and Mexico) for the ProSpection Solutions LLC product line.

A number of key categories of equipment are included in the ProSpection Solutions agreement. Among them are Foreign Material Inspection Systems for detecting low-density foreign matter. In addition, ProSpection offers the Eliminator Grinder that can remove foreign material during the grinding process, as well as a Rollstock Inspection System to inspect and ensure seal and label integrity on packaged products output from form-fill-seal machinery.

Commenting on the agreement, Sid Adkins, vice president of sales, marketing and service operations states, “We are extremely happy to be partnering with Jeff Youngs and ProSpection Solutions to bring this exciting technology and equipment to our customers. The timing could not be better to offer highly effective low-density detection technology capable of detecting hard and soft plastics, wood, paper, fabric, hairnets, gloves and other foreign matter.”

Adkins adds that the positive synergies for both companies are particularly noteworthy. “ProSpection equipment complements our existing product offerings of X-ray and metal detection equipment. Together we offer our customers the most complete detection solutions available on the market today,” he observes.

In addition to providing ProSpection Solutions equipment, Cantrell•Gainco will offer comprehensive spare parts and aftermarket services to support customers across North America.

For more information about ProSpection Solutions equipment, visit https://cantrellgainco.com.