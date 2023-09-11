Tompkins Robotics, a provider focused on the robotic automation of distribution & fulfillment operations, and Kardex Solutions, a Global Business Partner of AutoStore and intralogistics solution provider of automated storage, retrieval, and material handling systems, announced a strategic partnership. The partnership enables Kardex Solutions to present to their customers Tompkins Robotics solutions for picking, sortation, and take-away automation. Kardex Solutions can offer their AutoStore solution paired with an adjacent Tompkins Robotics tSort solution to drive further efficiencies and a faster ROI for the ASRS solution. This can enable customers to improve their service levels and become more competitive in their industry.

Mike Futch, president and CEO of Tompkins Robotics, talked about the new partnership with Kardex Solutions. "Our partnership with Kardex will help customers drive labor savings, greater automation of fulfillment processes, and create value beyond what either firm can deliver individually. The innovative solutions delivered by our partnership allow efficiencies and cost savings for our customers."

Futch went on to explain how teaming with Kardex Solutions on an AutoStore project results in increased productivity. "Working with Kardex Solutions to deploy the AutoStore and tSort solutions as an integrated whole will increase destinations available for each bin presentation by 20X in the system. With tSort, the AutoStore can have any port reach any destination and allow the AutoStore system to have a large batch capability, making the combined system much more efficient."

"Were excited to partner with Tompkins Robotics. In addition to being a leader in supply chain innovation, Tompkins has a great reputation for quality products and on-time project delivery. Just like the AutoStore Control Software (ACS), tSort will directly integrate into the Kardex FullfillX WES platform which will ensure our clients get a streamlined software solution for their overall system. At Kardex Solutions, [we're] focused on delivering AutoStore solutions that maximize value for our clients through straight-forward designs and solutions. Adding tSort to our portfolio allows our clients to more efficiently fulfill orders while reducing their operating costs[,]" said Mitch Hayes, president, Kardex Solutions.

Learn more about the partnership between Kardex and Tompkins Robotics at Pack Expo, Sept. 11–13 in Las Vegas. Both brands will be exhibiting at adjacent booths: N-10129 and N-10130.

Sources: Tompkins Robotics; Kardex Solutions