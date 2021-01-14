Rockford Systems LLC and ISS Safety, LTD. have entered into a strategic partnership that provides machine safeguarding customers in North America, Europe and Asia with uniform, single-source solutions to reduce risk of accidents and improve employee safety.

Rockford Systems was founded in 1971 and is based in Rockford, Illinois. It is the leading provider of turnkey machine safeguarding products and services to the North American market. Rockford Systems offers machine safeguarding assessments, custom engineered solutions, a broad offering of safety products, and expert installation by factory service technicians. ISS Safety, located in the United Kingdom, has been offering machine safety solutions since 2001 to customers throughout Europe and Asia. Like Rockford Systems, ISS Safety LTD has a robust portfolio of machine safety products and expert services. Today's agreement brings together these two industry leaders to implement safeguarding solutions for companies with locations throughout the world.

Joe Nitiss, CEO of Rockford Systems commented, "Large domestic and international corporations with multi-site facilities are finding it increasingly difficult to track risk status and machine safety. To address this challenge, forward-thinking EHS managers are seeking standardized global safety platforms consisting of similar assessment policies, training courses, safeguarding hardware, and installation techniques. By partnering with ISS Safety, Rockford Systems can give its customers consistent solutions, wherever they are located."

Mark Salter, Project Director for ISS Safety added, “ ISS has deep knowledge and expertise in European machine safety standards and applications, which should prove to be extremely valuable for our current and future customers. This milestone partnership strategically aligns both of our companies for long-term success.”

To contact Rockford Systems, visit www.rockfordsystems.com. To contact ISS Safety, visit www.iss-safety.co.uk.