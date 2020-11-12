Cantrell•Gainco Group, a U.S.-based manufacturer of processing equipment, yield enhancement and yield tracking systems for meat, poultry and fish operations, announces the opening of a new corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility in Gainesville, Ga. The new headquarters campus, located on Monroe Drive in Gainesville with convenient access to I-985, brings together multiple design, manufacturing and administrative offices at one completely new, centralized location.

The new consolidated headquarters is an important milestone for Cantrell•Gainco Group. Combining the strengths of Cantrell Machine Company and Gainco Inc. created a single enterprise in 2019 that benefits meat, poultry and fish processing firms with a wide range of solutions for first and second processing, further processing operations, yield enhancement and tracking, plus quality control. The new facility represents the culmination of the full integration of both entities.

The new facility encompasses 136,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space, an increase of 50% over the total area of previous space at multiple sites in the Gainesville area. Manufacturing is set up in a “work cell” layout, and there is a dedicated R&D area, plus special zones for engineering, fabrication, electronics assembly and other activities.

State-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities incorporate CNC laser cutting and other special technologies, while the facility also includes comprehensive QA/QC functionalities in a climate-controlled, energy-efficient environment.

The new headquarters also houses consolidated administrative offices and conference spaces, as well as a dedicated Customer Solutions Center, showcasing the company’s equipment and systems solutions.

Commenting on the opening of the new headquarters, Thomas Holm, president of Cantrell●Gainco Group stated, “This was an important opportunity to consolidate our operations from several facilities at a single location, driven by the need to support continued growth, including our global expansion into Europe and Latin America. Our company is recognized for technologically advanced systems that deliver improved product quality, accurate weighing, labor savings, and process line improvements for meat processors. Consolidating our operations means we can now support our clients with even greater efficiencies and delivery lead-times.”

Holm also noted that the new headquarters campus offers room for additional manufacturing expansion as future needs dictate.

The new Cantrell●Gainco headquarters facility is located at 2579 Monroe Drive in Gainesville, Ga. For more information about the company and its equipment solutions, visit https://cantrellgainco.com.