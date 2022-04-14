The Real Good Food Company, Inc., an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, has announced the opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois. This USDA, gluten free certified plant is Real Good Foods' second production facility and is a critical part of the company's growth plans. This facility is expected to more than double the company's manufacturing capacity to keep up with the rapidly growing demand for its products, while also reducing the company's cost structure to accelerate its margin improvement agenda.

The Bolingbrook facility has high-throughput, flexible production lines that will support the production of Real Good Foods' current products, as well as planned innovation platforms including grain-free breaded poultry and zero-sugar Asian entrees. Production capacity will be phased throughout 2022 and is expected to add an additional $200 million in capacity by the end of the year. At full capacity, Bolingbrook is expected to support approximately $250 to $300 million in net sales.

Located only 30 miles outside of Chicago, Bolingbrook is an ideal location for the company's second manufacturing facility because of the proximity to raw materials and distribution hubs. The highly automated facility is expected to reduce the company's overall cost structure, increase margins, and accelerate profitability.

"As we continue to work to increase capacity to meet demand for our products, Bolingbrook represents the next step in our growth journey," said Gerard Law, chief executive officer of Real Good Foods. "Opening the Bolingbrook facility within six months of signing the lease demonstrates the speed, agility, and experience of our organization. I am proud of our dedicated team and supplier partners that have worked long hours to open this plant on time and on budget."

Bryan Freeman, executive chairman of Real Good Foods, added, "Our mission is to make our craveable, nutritious comfort foods accessible to everyone across the United States and, eventually, throughout the world. Opening Bolingbrook is a significant milestone for the company as we build capacity and expand our reach."

Source: Real Good Foods